Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $15.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
