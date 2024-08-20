Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

