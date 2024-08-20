Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.40

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 250754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.86).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

