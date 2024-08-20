Just Group plc (JUST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on October 4th

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Just Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON JUST opened at GBX 144.12 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.40 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,597.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Just Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.