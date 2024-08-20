KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,990,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 28,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,880,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

