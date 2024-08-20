Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,729 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

