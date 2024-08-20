Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,977,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,332,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 606,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

