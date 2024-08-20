KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

