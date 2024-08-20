Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Kinross Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

