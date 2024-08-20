Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE KVYO opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,880 shares of company stock worth $7,468,036. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KVYO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

