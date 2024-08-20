Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 762,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

