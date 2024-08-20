KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 24,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

