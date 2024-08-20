Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,206 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 494,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,609,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

