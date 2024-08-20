Laura Schenkein Sells 3,130 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

