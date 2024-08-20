Laura Schenkein Sells 3,130 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
