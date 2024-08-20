Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lendlease Group news, insider David Craig acquired 30,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). In related news, insider David Craig acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). Also, insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $381,850. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.