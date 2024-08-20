Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth Proust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). In other news, insider Elizabeth Proust bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,500.00 ($76,689.19). Also, insider David Craig bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.94 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,050.00 ($120,304.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $381,850. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

