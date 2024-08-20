Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.