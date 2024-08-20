Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $578.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $594.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.18.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

