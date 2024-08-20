Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

LTH opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,562,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 553,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 430,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

