Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 354.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,357,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

