Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LINE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on LINE
Lineage Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Company Profile
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.