Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 134.93% from the stock’s previous close.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $748.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liquidia by 491.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.