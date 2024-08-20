Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BTIG Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LQDA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Down 30.6 %

Insider Activity at Liquidia

LQDA stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.