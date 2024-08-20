Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 5th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $262.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

