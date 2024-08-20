Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,091,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 662,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,497,000 after purchasing an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW stock opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

