Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW stock opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

