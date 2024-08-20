LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 11.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
