LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 11.29.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

