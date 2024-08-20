Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

