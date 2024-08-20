Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

MGNI stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,586 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magnite by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

