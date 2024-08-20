Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock valued at $23,051,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

