Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 4,346 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

BITO stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

