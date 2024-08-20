Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $357.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

