Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,253,193 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.