MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.