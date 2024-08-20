Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.