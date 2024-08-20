Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44.

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.30.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

