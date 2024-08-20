Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

