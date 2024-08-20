Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINO opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.18.
