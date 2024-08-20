Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
MBINM stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Merck’s Stock Dip Offers a Buying Opportunity: Here’s Why
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.