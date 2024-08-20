M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
About M&F Bancorp
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Mutual Funds vs ETFs: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.