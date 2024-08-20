M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.