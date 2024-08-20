Michael Andrew Chambers Buys 37,038 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,954,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

