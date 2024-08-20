Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.454 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

