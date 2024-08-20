Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.454 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP
Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology
In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $598,737. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Traders Are Betting Big on Gold and Defense Stocks Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Decoding Jackson Hole: The Fed’s Impact on Your Stock Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.