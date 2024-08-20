Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 27,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,065 shares of company stock valued at $23,051,543. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

