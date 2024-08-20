Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Up 0.1 %

IONQ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

