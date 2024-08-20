Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 674.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 188,702 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

