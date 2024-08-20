Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,702.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,808.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,689.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.