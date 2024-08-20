Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,318 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $253.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

