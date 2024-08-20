Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,229 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 181,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,020,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 55,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

