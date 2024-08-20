Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $477,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

