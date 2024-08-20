Milestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.